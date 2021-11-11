Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $28.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.71% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “ISSUER DIRECT CORPORATION operates under several brands in the market, including Elite Financial Press, My EDGAR, Bassett Press, Edgarization, The Edgar Service Bureau, iProxy Direct, Issuer Logistics, Comply, Shareholder Direct, and Audit Ready. As an issuer services focused company, Issuer Direct Corporation helps companies produce and distribute their financial and business communications both online and in print. The Company leverages its securities compliance and regulatory expertise to provide a comprehensive set of services that enhance a client’s ability to communicate effectively with its shareholder base while meeting all reporting regulations required. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Issuer Direct from a “d+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

ISDR stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.63. 9,188 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,812. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.23 million, a PE ratio of 31.57 and a beta of 0.89. Issuer Direct has a 1 year low of $16.80 and a 1 year high of $29.25.

Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). Issuer Direct had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 10.87%. Research analysts anticipate that Issuer Direct will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISDR. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Issuer Direct by 144.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,118 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Issuer Direct by 133.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,620 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Issuer Direct by 143.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,599 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 6,828 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its holdings in Issuer Direct by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 11,862 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 2,543 shares during the period. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Issuer Direct by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 13,208 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.25% of the company’s stock.

Issuer Direct Company Profile

Issuer Direct Corp. engages in the provision of communications and compliance technology solutions. The company offers Platform id., which eliminates the complexity associated with producing and distributing business communications and financial information. It services focuses on the communications, compliance, annual meeting and proxy, and transfer agency.

