IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) Price Target Raised to $26.00 at HC Wainwright

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) had its price target boosted by HC Wainwright from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on IVERIC bio in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of IVERIC bio from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

Shares of ISEE opened at $17.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.81 and a beta of 1.24. IVERIC bio has a twelve month low of $4.96 and a twelve month high of $19.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.73.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.06. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that IVERIC bio will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in IVERIC bio during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in IVERIC bio by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in IVERIC bio during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in IVERIC bio during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of IVERIC bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

