Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) CFO Sells $680,914.25 in Stock

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) CFO Michael Dastoor sold 10,565 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $680,914.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Michael Dastoor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 30th, Michael Dastoor sold 4,485 shares of Jabil stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.43, for a total value of $279,998.55.

On Friday, August 27th, Michael Dastoor sold 16,473 shares of Jabil stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.94, for a total value of $1,020,337.62.

On Friday, August 13th, Michael Dastoor sold 19,623 shares of Jabil stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.44, for a total value of $1,186,014.12.

Jabil stock opened at $63.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.66. Jabil Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.03 and a 52 week high of $65.79.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 28th. The technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.67 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 2.38%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.99%.

Jabil declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, July 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Jabil by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,155,519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $880,839,000 after purchasing an additional 41,278 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jabil by 3.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,174,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $710,649,000 after acquiring an additional 383,062 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Jabil by 7.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,438,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,857,000 after acquiring an additional 232,600 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jabil by 0.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,913,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,218,000 after acquiring an additional 4,951 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Jabil by 3.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,724,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,710,000 after acquiring an additional 58,015 shares during the period. 90.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Jabil from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Jabil presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.22.

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

