James E. Rogers Sells 553 Shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) Stock

NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) Director James E. Rogers sold 553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.13, for a total value of $186,432.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NewMarket stock opened at $338.62 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $344.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $336.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 0.33. NewMarket Co. has a 1-year low of $297.29 and a 1-year high of $432.55.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.80 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $622.21 million for the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 30.15% and a net margin of 10.43%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. NewMarket’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 6.1% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 3.6% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,562 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 3.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,351 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 3.4% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 2,407 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 13.9% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 55.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded NewMarket from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd.

About NewMarket

NewMarket Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm segments include petroleum, lubricant, fuel, engine oil and driveline additives. It develops and manufactures lubricant and fuel additive packages, as well as markets and sells these products. The company also comprises of the sale of tetraethyl lead.

