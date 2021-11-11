James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) Plans Semi-annual Dividend of $0.40

James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) declared a semi-annual dividend on Wednesday, November 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the construction company on Friday, December 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This is a positive change from James Hardie Industries’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.26.

Shares of JHX opened at $40.16 on Thursday. James Hardie Industries has a one year low of $27.06 and a one year high of $41.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.97. The stock has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.81 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Get James Hardie Industries alerts:

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The construction company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. James Hardie Industries had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 42.75%. Analysts anticipate that James Hardie Industries will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of James Hardie Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

About James Hardie Industries

James Hardie Industries Plc engages in the manufacture of fiber cement siding and backer board. It operates through the following segments: North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, Europe Building Products, and Research & Development. The North America Fiber Cement segment manufactures fiber cement interior linings, exterior siding products and related accessories in the United States.

Further Reading: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for James Hardie Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James Hardie Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.