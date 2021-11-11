Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of US Foods in a report released on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle now forecasts that the company will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.49. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for US Foods’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Get US Foods alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on US Foods from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group began coverage on US Foods in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of US Foods in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut US Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised US Foods from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.78.

Shares of US Foods stock opened at $35.66 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.12. The company has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -356.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.70. US Foods has a 12 month low of $27.68 and a 12 month high of $42.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. US Foods had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 0.11%. The company had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis.

In other US Foods news, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 16,325 shares of US Foods stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $573,660.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USFD. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in US Foods during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in US Foods during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in US Foods during the first quarter worth about $48,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of US Foods by 307.9% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of US Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. 96.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.