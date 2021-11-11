Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY)

AXA SA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for AXA in a report issued on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Kett now expects that the financial services provider will earn $3.07 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.04. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AXA’s FY2023 earnings at $3.55 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AXA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AXA in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AXA in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AXA in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of AXA in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AXAHY opened at $29.37 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.48. AXA has a 52 week low of $20.86 and a 52 week high of $30.00.

AXA Company Profile

AXA SA operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International and Transversal & Central Holdings. The France segment consists of Life & Savings and Property & Casualty activities, AXA Banque France and France holdings.

