Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Kosmos Energy Ltd.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:KOS)

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Kosmos Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Wilson now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.15). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kosmos Energy’s FY2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 15.40% and a negative return on equity of 37.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share.

KOS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy from $2.40 to $3.95 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.20.

NYSE KOS opened at $3.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 3.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.92. Kosmos Energy has a 52 week low of $1.17 and a 52 week high of $4.24.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 17,736 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 5,002 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 95,080 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 6,258 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 95,946 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 7,552 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Kosmos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 52,119 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 8,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firms assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

