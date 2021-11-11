Jefferies Group LLC Acquires 1,374 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Jefferies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 41.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,682 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.4% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,245 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.8% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,692 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.2% in the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 3,856 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 6,803 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.6% in the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BDX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.00.

In related news, Director Claire Fraser sold 387 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.58, for a total value of $97,361.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Rebecca W. Rimel sold 207 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $52,164.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 8,561 shares of company stock valued at $2,201,674 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $245.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $247.22. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $226.15 and a 12 month high of $267.37.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.79 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.47%.

Becton, Dickinson and announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

