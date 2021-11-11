Jefferies Group LLC Invests $978,000 in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC)

Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGAC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blackstone Inc bought a new position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the second quarter valued at about $11,736,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the second quarter valued at about $8,878,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the second quarter valued at about $8,313,000. RP Investment Advisors LP bought a new position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the second quarter valued at about $8,226,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I during the second quarter valued at about $7,335,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.40% of the company’s stock.

LGAC opened at $9.81 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.74 and a 200 day moving average of $9.75. Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $10.33.

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

