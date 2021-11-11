Jefferies Group LLC Sells 6,381 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Jefferies Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,505 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 6,381 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $1,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,075,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 217.7% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 15,711 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 10,765 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,317 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $9,056,000 after acquiring an additional 11,984 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 1,400.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,597,728 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $619,241,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 101,868 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $17,409,000 after acquiring an additional 4,089 shares during the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total transaction of $36,252.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 4,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.32, for a total transaction of $468,789.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 169,989 shares of company stock worth $26,336,586 over the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $185.67 on Thursday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a one year low of $115.60 and a one year high of $191.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $162.85 and its 200 day moving average is $162.98. The company has a market capitalization of $28.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.22 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The online travel company reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $2.31. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.49) EPS. Expedia Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EXPE shares. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Expedia Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $210.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.06.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

