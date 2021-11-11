Jefferies Group LLC Takes $1.28 Million Position in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 93,600 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,277,000. Jefferies Group LLC owned 0.07% of Northwest Bancshares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 27,109 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 15,612 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 18,091 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,208 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 46,134 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Northwest Bancshares news, Director John P. Meegan sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $100,296.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO William W. Harvey sold 14,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total transaction of $203,616.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,784 shares of company stock worth $490,854. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NWBI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $13.51 target price on the stock. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $13.51 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of Northwest Bancshares stock opened at $14.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.61. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.34 and a twelve month high of $15.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.62.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 27.70% and a return on equity of 10.36%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.00%.

Northwest Bancshares Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

