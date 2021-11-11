Jefferies Group LLC Takes Position in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX)

Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 49,100 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NX. FMR LLC increased its stake in Quanex Building Products by 591.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanex Building Products in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 294.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,804 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 2,767.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,523 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Quanex Building Products in the second quarter valued at $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

NX opened at $22.08 on Thursday. Quanex Building Products Co. has a 12 month low of $19.06 and a 12 month high of $29.02. The firm has a market cap of $740.17 million, a PE ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.04.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The construction company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 5.62%. The company had revenue of $279.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.18%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Quanex Building Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Quanex Building Products Company Profile

Quanex Building Products Corp. engages in the manufacture of components sold to original equipment manufacturers in the building products industry. It also designs and produces energy-efficient fenestration products in addition to kitchen and bath cabinet components. The firm operates through the following segments: North American Engineered Components, European Engineered Components, North American Cabinet Components, Unallocated Corporate and Other.

