Johanna Roberts Sells 2,500 Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Stock

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) EVP Johanna Roberts sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.21, for a total transaction of $698,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Johanna Roberts also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 1st, Johanna Roberts sold 2,500 shares of Penumbra stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.63, for a total transaction of $654,075.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Johanna Roberts sold 2,500 shares of Penumbra stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.02, for a total transaction of $680,050.00.

Shares of NYSE:PEN opened at $269.65 on Thursday. Penumbra, Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.49 and a 1 year high of $320.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 296.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.76 and a quick ratio of 3.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $273.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $269.75.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). Penumbra had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 5.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEN. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 18,222.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 195,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,479,000 after acquiring an additional 194,071 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 381,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,146,000 after acquiring an additional 153,186 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Penumbra during the 2nd quarter worth $23,603,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 891,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,226,000 after acquiring an additional 75,687 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Penumbra during the 2nd quarter worth $18,996,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

PEN has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Penumbra from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Truist began coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $299.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Penumbra presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.00.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

