John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $150.20.

Several analysts recently weighed in on JBT shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $151.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded John Bean Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total transaction of $44,949.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James L. Marvin sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.87, for a total value of $374,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,400 shares of company stock valued at $505,601. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JBT. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in John Bean Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in John Bean Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in John Bean Technologies by 355.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in John Bean Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in John Bean Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

John Bean Technologies stock traded down $3.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $167.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,027. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.58. John Bean Technologies has a 12 month low of $95.52 and a 12 month high of $171.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $151.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.34.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $477.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.96 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that John Bean Technologies will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

