John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML) Shares Down 0.7%

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML) dropped 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $58.41 and last traded at $58.54. Approximately 22,034 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 82,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.98.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.48.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,656,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,121,000 after acquiring an additional 15,145 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 763,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,563,000 after acquiring an additional 141,318 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 744,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,518,000 after acquiring an additional 72,867 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 658,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,816,000 after acquiring an additional 39,702 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 650,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,248,000 after acquiring an additional 48,032 shares during the period.

