Johnson Controls International plc to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.53 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:JCI)

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) – William Blair reduced their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 8th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now forecasts that the company will earn $0.53 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.64. William Blair also issued estimates for Johnson Controls International’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.27 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.90 EPS.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on JCI. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Johnson Controls International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.19.

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $76.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Johnson Controls International has a 12 month low of $43.46 and a 12 month high of $76.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.72 and a 200-day moving average of $69.96. The company has a market capitalization of $54.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.10.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Johnson Controls International by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 198,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,543,000 after buying an additional 9,913 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 944,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,313,000 after purchasing an additional 163,661 shares during the period. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,831,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 45,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,516,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,234,000 after acquiring an additional 22,549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.37%.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.