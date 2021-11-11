JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP) by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 741,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 593,900 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF were worth $41,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 15.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the second quarter valued at $230,000. Wealth Architects LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the second quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the second quarter valued at $257,000.

BBJP opened at $57.33 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.48.

