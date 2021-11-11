JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stake in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP) by 17,267.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,051 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,901 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.16% of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 14.2% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 4,572 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $73,000. Cavalier Investments LLC increased its position in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 292,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,472,000 after acquiring an additional 18,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF alerts:

Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF stock opened at $16.37 on Thursday. Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF has a one year low of $11.96 and a one year high of $16.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.89 and a 200 day moving average of $15.83.

PowerShares Global Listed Private Equity Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Global Listed Private Equity Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities, which may include American depository receipts (ADRs) and global depository receipts (GDRs), which comprises the Index.

Read More: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.