JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Stock Position in Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) by 50.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,684 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 17,754 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.21% of Westwood Holdings Group worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WHG. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 158.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,432 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 40.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 51,497 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 14,743 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 3.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 41,036 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 54.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,312 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 8.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,796 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. 53.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Richard M. Frank acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.75 per share, with a total value of $88,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WHG opened at $18.46 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.50. Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.75 and a 1 year high of $27.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. This is a positive change from Westwood Holdings Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Westwood Holdings Group’s payout ratio is 32.26%.

About Westwood Holdings Group

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

