JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Stock Position in Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) by 617.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,314 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 42,437 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Superior Industries International were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Superior Industries International in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Superior Industries International in the 1st quarter worth about $233,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Superior Industries International by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 88,263 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 40,541 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Superior Industries International by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,044,361 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,932,000 after buying an additional 156,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Superior Industries International by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,611 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after buying an additional 5,880 shares during the last quarter. 49.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. bought 10,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.88 per share, for a total transaction of $50,264.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 44,500 shares of company stock worth $369,724. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 price objective on shares of Superior Industries International in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of Superior Industries International stock opened at $5.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $135.26 million, a PE ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 4.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.79. Superior Industries International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.64 and a 1-year high of $9.72.

Superior Industries International Profile

Superior Industries International, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aluminum road wheels for passenger cars and light-duty vehicles. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. The company was founded by Louis L. Borick in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, MI.

