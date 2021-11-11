JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Holdings in Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,271 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Keros Therapeutics were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 187.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

KROS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Keros Therapeutics from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Keros Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Keros Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

In related news, Director Julius Knowles sold 6,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total transaction of $253,931.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders sold 167,392 shares of company stock worth $6,852,410 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KROS opened at $59.41 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.42 and its 200 day moving average is $42.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.92 and a beta of 1.55. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.50 and a 1 year high of $88.80.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.15). On average, equities analysts predict that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

