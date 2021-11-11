JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates GBX 8,500 Price Target for Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB)

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) has been given a GBX 8,500 ($111.05) price target by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 7,200 ($94.07) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,100 ($92.76) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group set a GBX 7,600 ($99.29) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 8,900 ($116.28) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reckitt Benckiser Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 7,056.36 ($92.19).

The company has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 6,356.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5,782 ($75.54) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 8,020 ($104.78).

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

