JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Oxford Instruments (OTCMKTS:OXINF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Oxford Instruments (OTCMKTS:OXINF) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oxford Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.00.

OXINF opened at $30.65 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.08 and a 200-day moving average of $32.62. Oxford Instruments has a twelve month low of $24.54 and a twelve month high of $37.28.

Oxford Instruments Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, rental, sale, and service of high technology tools and systems. It operates through the following segments: Materials and Characterization; Research and Discovery; and Service and Healthcare. The Materials and Characterization segment focuses on applied research and development, and commercial customers, enabling the fabrication, and characterization of materials and devices down to the atomic scale.

