JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 17,263 Shares of South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI) by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,263 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in South Plains Financial were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPFI. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of South Plains Financial by 20.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of South Plains Financial by 39.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 143,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 40,514 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of South Plains Financial by 2.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of South Plains Financial by 18.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 42,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 6,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of South Plains Financial in the first quarter valued at about $286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.25% of the company’s stock.

Get South Plains Financial alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on SPFI. TheStreet upgraded South Plains Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded South Plains Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 30th.

SPFI opened at $26.29 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.10. South Plains Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.67 and a 1 year high of $26.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $472.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.62.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.10. South Plains Financial had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 25.49%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that South Plains Financial, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. South Plains Financial’s payout ratio is 11.08%.

South Plains Financial Profile

South Plains Financial, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services through its subsidiary, City Bank. The firm also offers insurance, investment, trust and mortgage services though its other non-bank subsidiaries. It operates through the Banking and Insurance business segments.

Featured Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI).

Receive News & Ratings for South Plains Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Plains Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.