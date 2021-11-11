JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 57,656 Shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) by 72.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,656 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RYTM. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 6,046.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 151,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after acquiring an additional 148,982 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 16.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 3,686 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 140,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 3,878 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,335,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,311,000 after acquiring an additional 190,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 10,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rhythm Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:RYTM opened at $13.43 on Thursday. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.70 and a 12-month high of $43.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $675.10 million, a PE ratio of -10.41 and a beta of 1.26.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.13. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.77) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RYTM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Profile

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing peptide therapeutics for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases and genetic deficiencies. The firm focuses on the treatment for Prader-Willi Syndrome and Pro-Opiomelanocortin deficiency obesity.

Further Reading: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.