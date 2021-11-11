JPMorgan Chase & Co. Takes Position in The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 24,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SKIN. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Beauty Health during the second quarter valued at $58,045,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of The Beauty Health during the second quarter valued at $100,000,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Beauty Health during the second quarter worth $23,903,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in The Beauty Health during the second quarter worth $11,986,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in The Beauty Health in the second quarter valued at $3,526,000. 92.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Beauty Health alerts:

SKIN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Beauty Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on The Beauty Health in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Cowen began coverage on The Beauty Health in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on The Beauty Health from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on The Beauty Health in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:SKIN opened at $25.23 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.79. The Beauty Health Company has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $30.17.

The Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. On average, equities analysts expect that The Beauty Health Company will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

About The Beauty Health

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for The Beauty Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Beauty Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.