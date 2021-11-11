JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Stock Holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) by 78.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,823 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,911,000 after buying an additional 5,486 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Private Portfolio Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $969,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA TLH opened at $148.36 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $149.32. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $138.10 and a fifty-two week high of $164.36.

