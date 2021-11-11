JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc (LON:JGGI) Insider Gay Collins Acquires 121 Shares

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc (LON:JGGI) insider Gay Collins purchased 121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 464 ($6.06) per share, for a total transaction of £561.44 ($733.52).

JGGI stock opened at GBX 470 ($6.14) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.36, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of £735.10 million and a P/E ratio of 8.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 446.04 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 437.06. JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 370.18 ($4.84) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 475 ($6.21).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.24 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 25th. This represents a yield of 0.96%. JPMorgan Global Growth & Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.23%.

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations, with a bias towards large cap companies.

