Juan Andres Sells 15,000 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) insider Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.13, for a total value of $3,496,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Juan Andres also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 5th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00.

On Monday, November 1st, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $1,675,000.00.

On Friday, October 29th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.49, for a total value of $1,722,450.00.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.25, for a total value of $1,721,250.00.

On Friday, October 22nd, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total value of $1,665,000.00.

On Monday, October 25th, Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.36, for a total value of $4,910,400.00.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.90, for a total value of $1,669,500.00.

On Friday, October 15th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.25, for a total value of $1,706,250.00.

On Monday, October 18th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.26, for a total value of $1,611,300.00.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.90, for a total value of $1,574,500.00.

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $228.96 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $361.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $296.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.13 and a 52 week high of $497.49. The company has a market capitalization of $92.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.32.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). Moderna had a return on equity of 121.61% and a net margin of 59.69%. The company had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.59) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3065.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.07 EPS for the current year.

MRNA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Moderna from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Moderna from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet raised Moderna from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRNA. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in Moderna during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Moderna during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Moderna during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Girard Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Moderna during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Moderna by 1,785.7% during the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 55.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

