Julie Wainwright Sells 150,000 Shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) Stock

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) CEO Julie Wainwright sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total value of $2,358,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Julie Wainwright also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 22nd, Julie Wainwright sold 3,121 shares of The RealReal stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.57, for a total value of $39,230.97.

On Friday, October 1st, Julie Wainwright sold 30,000 shares of The RealReal stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total value of $388,500.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Julie Wainwright sold 30,000 shares of The RealReal stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total value of $382,800.00.

On Friday, August 20th, Julie Wainwright sold 16,030 shares of The RealReal stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total value of $193,642.40.

NASDAQ:REAL opened at $15.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 2.74. The RealReal, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.18 and a 12 month high of $30.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.90 and its 200 day moving average is $15.97.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.33 million. The RealReal had a negative return on equity of 105.14% and a negative net margin of 60.88%. The RealReal’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.49) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The RealReal, Inc. will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of The RealReal by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 426,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,432,000 after purchasing an additional 162,320 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The RealReal by 16.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 786,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,541,000 after buying an additional 109,899 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of The RealReal by 36.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,039,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,814,000 after buying an additional 1,089,037 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of The RealReal by 160.9% during the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 197,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after buying an additional 121,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of The RealReal in the second quarter worth approximately $408,000. 98.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on REAL shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on The RealReal from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on The RealReal in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on The RealReal from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on The RealReal from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, BTIG Research raised The RealReal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.64.

About The RealReal

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

