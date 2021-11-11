Justyn Russell Howard Sells 20,000 Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.94, for a total transaction of $2,618,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Justyn Russell Howard also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sprout Social alerts:

On Friday, October 8th, Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.82, for a total transaction of $2,296,400.00.

On Wednesday, September 8th, Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.88, for a total transaction of $2,577,600.00.

NASDAQ:SPT opened at $133.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -290.72 and a beta of 1.02. Sprout Social, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.23 and a fifty-two week high of $145.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.50.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.13. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SPT shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $112.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $112.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $104.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.50.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 224.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 76.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

Further Reading: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.