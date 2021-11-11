KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.17.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.

In related news, insider Edward P. Feener sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.07, for a total transaction of $108,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.18, for a total value of $171,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 119.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 69,295 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 37,685 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 105.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,404 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 5,335 shares in the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,181,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,708 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,886,000.

Shares of NASDAQ KALV opened at $17.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $439.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.75. KalVista Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $14.33 and a 52 week high of $45.00.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.05. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KalVista Pharmaceuticals will post -3.13 EPS for the current year.

About KalVista Pharmaceuticals

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

