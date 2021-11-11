Kanabo Group (LON:KNB) Shares Down 1.9%

Kanabo Group Plc (LON:KNB) shares dropped 1.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 15.19 ($0.20) and last traded at GBX 15.20 ($0.20). Approximately 308,652 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 2,379,367 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15.50 ($0.20).

The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 17.37. The company has a market capitalization of £57.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.03.

About Kanabo Group (LON:KNB)

Kanabo Group Plc focuses on the research and development, production, and sale of medical cannabis products to treat CNS disorders in Europe. The company intends to distribute cannabis-derived products for medical patients; and non-THC products for CBD consumers. It also provides VapePod, a medically certified delivery system for cannabis extracts.

