Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Position Decreased by B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund

B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the quarter. Kansas City Southern makes up 5.3% of B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $22,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KSU. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,637,777 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,164,318,000 after buying an additional 238,986 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,575,223 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $445,109,000 after buying an additional 46,787 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 121.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,483,682 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $420,430,000 after buying an additional 813,178 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 141.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,390,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $367,025,000 after buying an additional 813,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,032,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $292,553,000 after buying an additional 268,939 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on KSU shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of Kansas City Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Loop Capital cut shares of Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $288.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $316.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.62.

Shares of Kansas City Southern stock traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $308.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,055,905. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $290.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $287.97. Kansas City Southern has a one year low of $185.19 and a one year high of $315.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $28.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 304.47 and a beta of 1.08.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.02). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $744.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is 211.77%.

In related news, CEO Patrick J. Ottensmeyer sold 4,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.89, for a total transaction of $1,415,864.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael W. Upchurch sold 37,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.41, for a total transaction of $11,406,861.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,585 shares of company stock worth $20,138,417 over the last quarter. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

