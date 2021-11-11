KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.65 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) – Research analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for KBR in a note issued to investors on Sunday, November 7th. KeyCorp analyst S. Eastman now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.56.

Get KBR alerts:

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. KBR had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 20.18%. KBR’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on KBR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of KBR from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of KBR from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KBR currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.90.

Shares of KBR stock opened at $44.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -186.78 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. KBR has a one year low of $25.14 and a one year high of $45.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.91.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of KBR by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 29,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of KBR by 2.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 502,059 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,154,000 after acquiring an additional 10,934 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of KBR in the second quarter worth approximately $3,481,000. Cartenna Capital LP boosted its position in shares of KBR by 21.2% in the second quarter. Cartenna Capital LP now owns 274,520 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,473,000 after acquiring an additional 48,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of KBR by 216.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,803 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 39,560 shares during the last quarter. 98.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Andrew Barrie sold 9,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total value of $366,944.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,573.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. KBR’s payout ratio is -183.33%.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

Further Reading: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.