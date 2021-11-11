KE (NYSE:BEKE) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) was upgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $30.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $21.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 34.77% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on BEKE. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of KE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. HSBC lowered shares of KE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.90 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of KE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $19.30 in a report on Monday, August 16th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of KE in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.59.

KE stock opened at $22.26 on Tuesday. KE has a 12-month low of $15.15 and a 12-month high of $79.40. The company has a market capitalization of $19.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.00 and a beta of -1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.26.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.69). KE had a return on equity of 2.17% and a net margin of 1.73%. The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KE will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of KE in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,956,243,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in KE by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,937,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,321,000 after purchasing an additional 770,744 shares during the last quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. lifted its position in KE by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 16,377,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,046,000 after purchasing an additional 7,141,645 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in KE by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,242,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,326,000 after purchasing an additional 114,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in KE by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,092,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996,401 shares during the last quarter.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

