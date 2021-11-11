Kellogg (NYSE:K) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Kellogg (NYSE:K) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.070-$4.110 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.080. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Kellogg from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Kellogg in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a hold rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a buy rating on shares of Kellogg in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.90.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Shares of NYSE K traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $63.18. 9,372 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,600,260. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.98. Kellogg has a one year low of $56.61 and a one year high of $68.60. The company has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.58.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.14. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 37.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 63.39%.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total value of $5,227,479.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $5,159,207.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 416,666 shares of company stock valued at $26,421,620 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.