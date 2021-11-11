Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF) PT Lowered to C$6.50

Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$6.75 to C$6.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$4.50 price target on shares of Kelt Exploration in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$5.75 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$4.75 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$5.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Kelt Exploration currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.50.

Kelt Exploration stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,301. Kelt Exploration has a twelve month low of $1.21 and a twelve month high of $4.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.95.

Kelt Exploration Ltd. is an oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources. It operates in the area of Grande Prairie in northwestern Alberta and Fort St. John in northeastern British Columbia. The company was founded on October 11, 2012 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

