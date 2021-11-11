Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) a €46.00 Price Target

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) received a €46.00 ($54.12) price target from stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on IFXA. Berenberg Bank set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on Infineon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. Nord/LB set a €36.50 ($42.94) price objective on Infineon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on Infineon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €42.50 ($50.00).

Infineon Technologies has a 52 week low of €13.43 ($15.80) and a 52 week high of €19.70 ($23.18).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

