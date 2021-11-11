Kering (EPA:KER) PT Set at €681.00 by UBS Group

Kering (EPA:KER) has been assigned a €681.00 ($801.18) target price by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 2.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on KER. Kepler Capital Markets set a €830.00 ($976.47) price target on Kering in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €881.00 ($1,036.47) price target on Kering in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a €775.00 ($911.76) price target on Kering in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €830.00 ($976.47) price target on Kering in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €860.00 ($1,011.76) price target on Kering in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €782.67 ($920.78).

Shares of Kering stock opened at €664.80 ($782.12) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €649.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is €699.88. Kering has a 52-week low of €231.35 ($272.18) and a 52-week high of €417.40 ($491.06).

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

