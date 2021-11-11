KeyCorp Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Crown in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, November 7th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now expects that the industrial products company will earn $7.54 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.50. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Crown’s FY2022 earnings at $7.88 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Truist Securities started coverage on Crown in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Crown in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Crown in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Crown in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Crown in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.80.

Shares of CCK opened at $106.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.17. Crown has a 1 year low of $85.65 and a 1 year high of $114.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 36.22% and a net margin of 5.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Crown’s payout ratio is 18.06%.

In other news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 3,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $411,634.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Crown in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Crown in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 30.8% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 2,292.0% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Crown in the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. 83.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

