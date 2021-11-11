Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) Price Target Raised to C$27.00

Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) had its price target lifted by National Bankshares from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC upped their price target on Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$25.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.75 to C$23.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.50.

Get Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

KMMPF stock opened at $18.25 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.70. Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.18 and a fifty-two week high of $18.57.

Killam Apartment REIT engages in the ownership, management and development of multi-family residential properties. It operates through the following segments: Apartments, Manufactured Home Communities, and Other. The Apartments segment includes property revenue, property operating expenses and fair value of investment property by region.

Recommended Story: Stock Market News Sentiment

Receive News & Ratings for Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.