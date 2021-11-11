Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) Rating Reiterated by ATB Capital

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at ATB Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Eight Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kinaxis in a report on Tuesday. Laurentian lifted their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$210.00 to C$225.00 in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$163.78 to C$225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$195.00 to C$230.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Kinaxis to C$225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$225.67.

Shares of TSE:KXS opened at C$206.01 on Tuesday. Kinaxis has a 1 year low of C$124.05 and a 1 year high of C$210.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$194.78 and its 200 day moving average is C$169.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The company has a market cap of C$5.63 billion and a PE ratio of 9,810.00.

In other Kinaxis news, Senior Officer Michael David Mauger sold 1,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$200.00, for a total transaction of C$334,007.01. Also, Director John Ernest Sicard sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$195.97, for a total transaction of C$783,866.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 280,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$55,039,935.06. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,472 shares of company stock valued at $2,870,110.

Kinaxis Company Profile

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. The company offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform empowers planners, business leaders, and IT professionals to know sooner, act faster, and remove waste, as well as provides demand planning, supply planning, inventory management, sales and operations planning, and command and control center services.

