Kind Ads Token (KIND) Trading 11.7% Lower Over Last Week

Kind Ads Token (CURRENCY:KIND) traded 42% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 11th. Kind Ads Token has a total market capitalization of $113,946.54 and $54.00 worth of Kind Ads Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Kind Ads Token has traded down 11.7% against the dollar. One Kind Ads Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.90 or 0.00054875 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001528 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.87 or 0.00226002 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000523 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00011265 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.38 or 0.00092282 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Kind Ads Token Coin Profile

Kind Ads Token (CRYPTO:KIND) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Kind Ads Token’s total supply is 61,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,246,693 coins. The Reddit community for Kind Ads Token is /r/KindAds and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kind Ads Token’s official Twitter account is @KindAdsNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kind Ads Token is kindads.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Leadchain Foundation is launching the Kind Ads Protocol, an Ethereum-based trust protocol that improves how publishers and advertisers engage online. KIND is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on the Kind Ads ecosystem. “

Kind Ads Token Coin Trading

