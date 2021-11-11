Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $344,000 Stock Position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 12.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Boit C F David acquired a new position in shares of Entegris during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Entegris during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Entegris by 109.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in Entegris during the 2nd quarter worth $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

Entegris stock opened at $145.18 on Thursday. Entegris, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.73 and a 12 month high of $149.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.98. The company has a market cap of $19.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.60 and a beta of 1.15.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. Entegris had a return on equity of 29.31% and a net margin of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $579.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 26th. Entegris’s payout ratio is currently 11.59%.

Several research firms have commented on ENTG. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Entegris in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Entegris from $131.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.44.

In other Entegris news, COO Todd James Edlund sold 20,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total value of $2,789,696.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Bruce W. Beckman sold 5,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $708,450.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,692 shares of company stock worth $9,091,441 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

