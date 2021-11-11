Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $367,000 Stake in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NASDAQ:SDG) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,674 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 180.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 67,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,723,000 after acquiring an additional 43,566 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 21,155.9% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 35,965 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,195,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 4,264.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 13,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,200,000.

iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF stock opened at $95.63 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.59. iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF has a 12-month low of $85.30 and a 12-month high of $100.88.

