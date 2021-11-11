Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $425,000 Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,930,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 168.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 763,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,061,000 after buying an additional 478,860 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,228,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $119,488,000 after buying an additional 322,991 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3,848.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 235,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,481,000 after buying an additional 229,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,540,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $263,240,000 after buying an additional 223,211 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock opened at $107.88 on Thursday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $85.60 and a 52-week high of $109.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.25.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Further Reading: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.