Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned 0.28% of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $275,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 3,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $435,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:PSL opened at $92.01 on Thursday. Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $80.83 and a 12 month high of $98.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a $0.354 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This is a positive change from Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%.

Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer staples companies.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.