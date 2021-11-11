Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orin Green Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC now owns 6,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 43,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 8,674 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 206.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 98.8% in the 2nd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 7,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:AOR opened at $57.28 on Thursday. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 1 year low of $49.92 and a 1 year high of $57.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.10.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

